Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives $316.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.33.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $287.75 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

