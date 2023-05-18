VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

