VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.85

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.85 and last traded at $131.60, with a volume of 1065907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
