Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.74. 102,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

