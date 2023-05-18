Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,996. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

