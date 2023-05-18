Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 3,865,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

