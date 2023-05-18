Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,278,000.

VO stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $207.21. 138,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

