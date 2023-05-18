Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 9,951 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809,982. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

