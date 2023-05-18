Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

