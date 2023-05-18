Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $382.31. 1,470,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,168. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.83. The company has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.