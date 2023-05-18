Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

