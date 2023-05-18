Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

