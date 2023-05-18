Venus Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Venus has a market capitalization of $76.51 million and $4.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00018740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,905,670 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

