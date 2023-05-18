Vertcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,875.09 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $64,875.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,763.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00559629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00425329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,778,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

