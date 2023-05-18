VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

VerticalScope Stock Down 2.8 %

VerticalScope stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.01. The company has a market cap of C$64.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$20.50.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. Corporate insiders own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

