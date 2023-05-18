Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.35

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2839372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,207.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $13,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

