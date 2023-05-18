Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 311,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,776,000 after buying an additional 76,314 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $231.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

