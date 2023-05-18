Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

