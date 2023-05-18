W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $671.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

