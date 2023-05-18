Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

