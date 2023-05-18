WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

WKME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 12,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,350. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.