WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Up 8.8%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 27,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

