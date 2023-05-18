Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,101,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 210,361 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.01. 9,958,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

