Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $157.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.36 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.53 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

