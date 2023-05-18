Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $729,605.14

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and $729,605.14 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,547,337 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

