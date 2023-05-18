Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and $751,776.32 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00055288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,547,335 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.