Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

