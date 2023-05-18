Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WOSG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 693.50 ($8.69). 627,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,135. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 862.66. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 632.50 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,065.16 ($13.34).
About Watches of Switzerland Group
See Also
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.