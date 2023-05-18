Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of WOSG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 693.50 ($8.69). 627,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,135. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 862.66. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 632.50 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,065.16 ($13.34).

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

