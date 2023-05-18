Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.19. 195,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,524. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

