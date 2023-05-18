Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 257,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

