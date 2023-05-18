Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Invests $216,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,798. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

