Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 109,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

