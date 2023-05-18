WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.06 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $200.02 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,983,480,534 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,201,075 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,983,036,795.6836996 with 3,304,898,265.028031 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05729366 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,904,358.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

