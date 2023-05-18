Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.27. 2,159,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,617. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.