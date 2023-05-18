Wealth Architects LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 954.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 1,235,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

