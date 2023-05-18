Wealth Architects LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

