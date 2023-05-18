Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $56,779,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 2,604,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

