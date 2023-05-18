Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 61 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,515.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 88,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 85,815 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $8,542,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.83. 1,058,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,948. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

