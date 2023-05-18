Wealth Architects LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,540,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

