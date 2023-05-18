Wealth Architects LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,705.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 149,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 141,250 shares during the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.65. 908,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

