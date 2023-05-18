Wealth Architects LLC Sells 453 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.03. 6,207,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.