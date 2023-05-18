Wedbush Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $72.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

