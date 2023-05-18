Wes Cummins Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at $15,815,275.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 7,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $335,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

