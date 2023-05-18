Wes Cummins Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at $15,815,275.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 7,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $335,400.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
