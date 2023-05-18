WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 435,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 232,680 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $23.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

WesBanco Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $480,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

