West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Buys 1,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on WTBA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
