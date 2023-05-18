West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Buys 1,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WTBA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

