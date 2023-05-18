West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray Purchases 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 28,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 30.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

