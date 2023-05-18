Westaim (CVE:WED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.28 million during the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Shares of WED opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.47. Westaim has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

