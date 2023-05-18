Westaim (CVE:WED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.28 million during the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%.
Westaim Price Performance
Shares of WED opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.47. Westaim has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.
Westaim Company Profile
