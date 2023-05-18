Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.