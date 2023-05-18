Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
