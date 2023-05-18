Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.27.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
