Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

