Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 5,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

