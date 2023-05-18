Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 5,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
